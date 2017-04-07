ACHS Thursday Scoreboard

Cougar Baseball Team blanks Patton

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Baseball Team stepped out of the NPC for a non-league home game against Patton on Thursday evening, April 6, at Bob Gryder Stadium.

Justin Cook tossed a complete-game, four-hitter to earn the win on the mound, while Grayson Chapman homered and finished with two hits and three RBI.

The Cougars are slated to return to league action today when they host North Lincoln at Gryder Stadium. JV action starts at 4:30 pm, with varsity to follow.

TENNIS TEAM GETS HUGE WIN

The ACHS Men’s Tennis Team grabbed the program’s first-ever win over Mooresville in a 5-4 victory on Thursday in Mooresville.

Carter Patterson won a third-set tiebreaker on court one to run his record

to 9-4 on the year. In addition, Noah Presnell and Chandler Davis won in

singles play. Patterson and Jackson Barr teamed up to win at number one doubles for Alexander’s fourth win.

The match deciding win came on court three where Matt Graham and Connor Whisnant posted their second straight win in an 8-4 victory.