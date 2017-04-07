LR’s Abbey Hartsell Named The 2017 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golfer Of Year
Source: lrbears.com
Rock Hill, S.C. – Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Abbey Hartsell has been named the 2017 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golfer Of The Year, league officials announced today as part of its annual honors.
Hartsell, a sophomore from Taylorsville, N.C., has the league’s lowest scoring average so far this year (75.70 strokes per round).
In addition, Hartsell has won two events this year – the Tusculum Fall Classic (Sept. 26-27) and Patsy Rendleman Invitational (Oct. 10-11) – and posted four top-five finishes overall. Hartsell also posted the lowest round of any league player this year: a 68 (-4) at the Patsy Rendleman Invitational in Salisbury, N.C.
Hartsell, the 2016 SAC Freshman Of The Year and the championship runner-up last spring, is the first Lenoir-Rhyne player to earn women’s golfer-of-the-year accolades since All-American Meghan Jolly in 2002.
The 2017 South Atlantic Conference Championship is scheduled for Sunday, April 9, through Tuesday, April 11, at the Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville, Tenn.
2017 All-South Atlantic Conference
Women’s Golf Teams
FIRST TEAM
Abbey Hartsell, Lenoir-Rhyne
Elizabeth England, Carson-Newman
Ciara Ratana, Tusculum
Kate Hill, Anderson
Natalie Pleyerova, Queens
SECOND TEAM
Katie Tomassoni, Tusculum
Diana McDonald, Wingate
Cristina Casanella, Wingate
Angela Luna, Coker
Tiffany Elam, Anderson
HONORABLE MENTION
Reagan Greene, Lincoln Memorial
Mikaela Hadaway, Wingate
Taylor Hayes, Carson-Newman
Katie Kasper, Wingate
Laura Nunez, Wingate
GOLFER OF THE YEAR
Abbey Hartsell, Lenoir-Rhyne
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Kate Hill, Anderson
COACH OF THE YEAR
Erin Thorne, Wingate