LR’s Abbey Hartsell Named The 2017 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golfer Of Year

Rock Hill, S.C. – Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Abbey Hartsell has been named the 2017 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golfer Of The Year, league officials announced today as part of its annual honors.

Hartsell, a sophomore from Taylorsville, N.C., has the league’s lowest scoring average so far this year (75.70 strokes per round).

In addition, Hartsell has won two events this year – the Tusculum Fall Classic (Sept. 26-27) and Patsy Rendleman Invitational (Oct. 10-11) – and posted four top-five finishes overall. Hartsell also posted the lowest round of any league player this year: a 68 (-4) at the Patsy Rendleman Invitational in Salisbury, N.C.

Hartsell, the 2016 SAC Freshman Of The Year and the championship runner-up last spring, is the first Lenoir-Rhyne player to earn women’s golfer-of-the-year accolades since All-American Meghan Jolly in 2002.

The 2017 South Atlantic Conference Championship is scheduled for Sunday, April 9, through Tuesday, April 11, at the Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville, Tenn.

2017 All-South Atlantic Conference

Women’s Golf Teams

FIRST TEAM

Abbey Hartsell , Lenoir-Rhyne

Elizabeth England, Carson-Newman

Ciara Ratana, Tusculum

Kate Hill, Anderson

Natalie Pleyerova, Queens

SECOND TEAM

Katie Tomassoni, Tusculum

Diana McDonald, Wingate

Cristina Casanella, Wingate

Angela Luna, Coker

Tiffany Elam, Anderson

HONORABLE MENTION

Reagan Greene, Lincoln Memorial

Mikaela Hadaway, Wingate

Taylor Hayes, Carson-Newman

Katie Kasper, Wingate

Laura Nunez, Wingate

GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Abbey Hartsell , Lenoir-Rhyne

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Kate Hill, Anderson

COACH OF THE YEAR

Erin Thorne, Wingate