Bonnie Mozelle Shuffler, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

She was born on October 19, 1925, in Cleveland County, daughter of the late Emory Cullen Hull and Essie Belle McNeilly Hull. Bonnie was a member at Springs Road Baptist Church.

Bonnie leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Larry Klotzle of Sumter, South Carolina, and Paul Klotzle of Valdese; daughters, Sonya Duncan of Winston Salem, and Suzanne Stewart of Hickory; and a brother, Clyde T. Hull of Hickory.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Springs Road Baptist Church, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Services will be at 3:00 p.m., following visitation. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Jeff Brown and Rev. Author Yount will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Springs Road Baptist Church, 3580 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.