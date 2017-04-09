Brenda W. Rogers, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Catawba Regional Hospice House, in Sherrills Ford.

Born in Alexander County to the late Charlie and Edna White, Brenda was a retiree of the Broyhill Furniture Company where she worked as secretary for more than 40 years. Brenda enjoyed gospel music and was an accomplished pianist throughout her life, having served for several churches and gospel quartets.

After retirement, Brenda enjoyed gardening, landscaping, and could be found in parks or outdoors walking at all times of the year. She spent time each week at the YMCA, frequently enjoying time with her friends. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sisters, Carolyn W. Simmons and husband Don Simmons, and Kaye W. Barnes of Taylorsville; and many close nieces and nephews, Kim C. Simmons of Taylorsville, Andrew F. Simmons and Joe DeRoach of Charlotte, Marla B. Winkler and husband Monte Winkler of Taylorsville, and Trisa K. Barnes and husband Brandon Barnes of Wilkesboro. She also leaves several special great-nephews who she considered as grandchildren, Logan, Tristan, and Tucker Barnes. She was preceded by woman’s “best friend – Victor.”

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, from 1:30 pm – 3:00 p.m., at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Jamie Steele will be officiating. Burial will follow at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Alexander County at 116 Waggin Trail, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Catawba Hospice @ 3975 Robinson Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

