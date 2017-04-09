Charlie Vance Dobbins, 81, of West Jay Drive, Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Dobbins was born August 20, 1935, in Iredell County, the son of the late Lee James Dobbins and Naomi Pearson Dobbins.

He had worked for Uniglass for 26 years before retiring, and was a member of Keaton Grove Baptist Church. He had attended school at Scotts Schools. Charlie loved watching basketball, baseball, old cars, and being around his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Elizabeth Lackey Dobbins of the home: a step-son, Jerry Flowers of Taylorsville; a sister, Julia Jane Dobbins of Statesville; two brothers, Julius Dobbins of Greensboro, and James Alfred Dobbins and wife Virginia of Statesville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The home-going service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Apostle Brenda McCullough and Associate Pastor Betty Edwards will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be his great-nephews, and flower-girls will be his great-nieces.

The family would like to express a big thank you to Valley Nursing Center and Bayada Home Health for the care you had shown to our loved one.

