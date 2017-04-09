Pauline Clanton Mitchell, 83, of Statesville, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born in Alexander County to the late John and Nellie Marlow Clanton.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Conley F. Mitchell. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by her sister, Billie Sue C. Reavis; and brother, John Raymond Clanton.

She was a faithful member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church and The Order of the Eastern Star for many years. She retired from Hunt-Bienfang Manufacturing.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Keller and husband Dennis; son, Jody Mitchell and wife Cathy; grandchildren, Lori Reavis, Misty Davis and husband Chris of Statesville, Justin and wife Janelle Mitchell of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, and Christopher and wife Rebecca Mitchell of Oak Ridge; great-grandchildren, Leah Davis, and Tate and Harrison Mitchell of Moncks Corner, South Carolina; sisters-in-law, Reba Clanton, Eunice Brewer (Jim), and Billie Carrigan; and special friends, Larry and Judie Reavis.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:45 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church, with a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Henry Cook and Rev. Lee Boggs officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rocky Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 823 Mountain View Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or Rainbow Kidz, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Reverend Henry Cook and Reverend Lee Boggs of Rocky Hill Baptist Church, and Dr. Chris Thompson of South River Baptist Church for their encouragement and visits at the hospital and Gordon Hospice House. They also appreciated the excellent care Polly received from the nurses and staff on 2 North at Iredell Memorial Hospital and Gordon Hospice House.

