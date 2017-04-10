Alexander Central FFA becomes two-time state champions

For the second time in 6 years, the Alexander Central FFA has won the State FFA Dairy Judging Competition and will represent North Carolina at the 90th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN. Over 270 students were in attendance on April 8th at the Iredell County Fairgrounds representing schools across North Carolina from Brevard to Camden. There are over 260 high schools with FFA chapters in North Carolina and Alexander Central holds the State Champion Title for 2017, according to Tyler Mitchell, ACHS Agriculture instructor.

Team members were Ethan Sprinkle, Emily Prince, Bryan Sandifer, and Isaac Chapman. Ethan Sprinkle was the high scoring individual for the team. The FFA Advisors for the team are JD Sink, Scottie Cook, and Tyler Mitchell. Bryant Chapman, of Chapman Dairy, was a local expert and coach for the team as well. Bryant was on the state winning team in 2012. The win was especially sweet for Ethan Sprinkle and Bryan Sandifer, as they are Seniors at Alexander Central and have collectively competed in over 20 FFA competitions during their tenure.

Contestants are scored based on how well they apply dairy cattle evaluation skills learned in the classroom. Each team evaluates six classes of dairy cattle and defends the reasoning behind their evaluations to a panel of judges. Participants also complete a written test and work collaboratively to select appropriate her composition. Completing these activities successfully requires a good understanding of both animal science and herd management skills, Mitchell noted.