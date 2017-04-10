Janet Ann Waldron Duncan, 52, of Hickory, died Monday, April 10, 2017, after fighting a battle with breast cancer at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born September 16, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Charles Waldron and Diane Egrie Waldron. Janet worked in the medical field.

She is survived by her husband, David Duncan; a son, Michael Helms of Hickory; and brothers, Charlie Waldron of Vale, and John Waldron of Hickory.

The family will gather with friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2017 at The Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., 2600 Network Blvd., Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034.

