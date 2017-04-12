Buy Local Challenge begins

Over $3,700 in prizes to be won at local businesses

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation and The Taylorsville Times are pleased to announce that the Third Annual “Buy Local Challenge” is back again this spring for Alexander County businesses. The program is one component of the EDC’s “Buy Local Alexander” efforts.

In this year’s campaign, more than 50 Alexander County businesses are participating in the promotion and entry forms have been delivered to the participating businesses.

This promotional program encourages residents to spend their dollars locally for products or services, and to visit the store to register for a prize offered by the business. By encouraging residents to visit the businesses, they will learn more about the goods and services offered there. Participants are also entered into a drawing for a $1,000 grand prize provided by The Taylorsville Times and the EDC.

“If you’re a customer, visit as many of the participating businesses as you can and register for their prizes, but also show your support of the business by purchasing something while you’re there,” said Gary Herman, EDC’s Small Business Development Coordinator. “We ‘challenge’ you to make a real impact on our local merchants and our local economy through this program.”

The “Buy Local Challenge” promotion runs April 12 – May 6.

To learn more about the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation, visit www.AlexanderEDC.org. You can also connect on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BuyLocalAlexander and on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/AlexanderEDC. When you visit a local business, be sure to check in on Facebook, add a photo, and use the hashtag #BuyLocalAlexander.