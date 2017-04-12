Commissioners’ Meeting agenda for April 18 announced
Alexander County Board Of Commissioners is planning their next regular meeting April 18, 2017, at the CVCC – Alexander Campus. The meeting will begin with a Call To Order at 6:00 pm with Chairman Milton Campbell.
COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING AGENDA FOR APRIL 18, 2017
- Public Comment – Persons who wish to speak concerning items on this agenda, or who wish to speak about a matter relating to county government (other than a public hearing matter on this agenda) are allowed to come forward and address the Board.
- Gary Herman, Alex. Co. EDC, will present information for the first public hearing as required by the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG). The public hearing is a part of the planning process for CDBG applications which may be submitted during 2017 to the NC Department of Commerce.
- Gary Herman, Alex. Co. EDC, will give a RockyFest 2017 and other upcoming events update.
- Laura Crooks, Alex. Co. Library Director, will present a Proclamation for Alexander County Library 50th Anniversary Appreciation Week.
- Rick French, County Manager, will present a Resolution for Stepping Up Initiative to Reduce the Number of People with Mental Illnesses in Jails.
- Rick French, County Manager, will present Clean Water State Revolving Fund – Applications / Resolution to apply for low interest water and sewer loans.
- Rick French, County Manager, will ask the Board to re-schedule the May 15th Commissioner’s meeting until May 23rd to be able to present the 2017-2018 budget.
- Rick French, County Manager, will announce that Saturday, April 22, 2017, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm, we will have the Alexander County Household Hazardous Waste / Document Destruction Day. This event is in conjunction with Earth Day and it gives the county residents an opportunity to dispose of environmentally harmful materials (that are found around the home) and personal documents in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.
- Rick French, County Manager, will give a county sales tax revenue update for 2016-2017 budget year.
- Rick French, County Manager, will present budget ordinance amendments #18 and #33 – #35 for the fiscal year 2016-2017 for approval.
- Other Business