50% OFF 1ST MONTH

(With Ad)

A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES April 30, 2017. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

$1.00 First Month

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

2 BR Mobile Home $485/month, $485/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.

TWO 2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

2 BR, 1 BA, MOBILE HOME, $290 per month, $200 deposit. Call Max Burgess, 828-632-3769 or 828-514-2427.

MOBILE HOME LOT FOR RENT in Drumstand Community. Call 704-437-0832 for details.

RIDGEWAY APTS

Immediate occupancy for 1BR and 2BR units! Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability. Rental Assistance available. Rent based on income. $25 appl. fee, credit/criminal check reqd. Office located at 2 Crest Knolls St SE Apt 16-B in Taylorsville. Office hours: Tu 9am-1pm, W 10am-2pm & Th 2pm-6 or call 828-632-8206 for appointment or more info. Equal Housing Opportunity. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management an equal opportunity provider and employer.

DUPLEX APARTMENT in town near ACHS, 2 BR, 1 BA. No smoking. No pets. Credit & references checked. $450 per month plus deposit. Call 828-632-4222.

TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent a very clean 2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in Hiddenite. Home has central heat & air, stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer and riding lawn equipment also supplied. No pets. References & deposit required. Leave full name and telephone number, if no answer, 828-632-7157.

3 BR, 1.5 BA, Mobile Home, all appliances furnished. References & deposit required. Located Hwy. 90 West. Call 828-632-6685.