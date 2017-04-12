HELP WANTED

NEED construction workers, must have NCDL, roofers and vinyl siding installers, also someone who knows all around interior trim out and painting. Please call and leave number; will return call same day. 828-758-4555.

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

FARM ASSISTANT/VET TECH needed to clean stalls, install & maintain fences. Must have own transportation, be dependable & have good work record. Text to 828-640-3545.

Drivers CDL-A, $2000 $ign-on Bonus!! FREE Ins, 401K, 4 Week Vacation! Start ASAP. 855-350-5570 x133.

FREIGHTMASTER, Taylorsville, NC – is now hiring short haul and O.T.R. drivers. Plenty of miles, home weekends, mostly one stop loads. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply in person 10-5 M-F. Two years experience required. Full time and part time available.

NEED Carpenters and carpenter helpers. New construction and remodeling. Minimum of 5 years experience. Company will provide transportation when leaving office. Must have own tools and be dependable. Call 704-902-0418. If no answer, leave message.

MEDICAL TECHNICIAN/OFFICE HELP needed, $10 – $15 per hour. Text 828-640-3545.