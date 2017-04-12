LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE

CARE AND PROTECTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION, DOCKET NUMBER: 14CP0154BK, Trial Court of Massachusetts, Juvenile Court Department, COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS, Plymouth County Juvenile Court, 215 Main Street, Suite 270, Brockton, MA 02301,

TO: Michael Napier

A petition has been presented to this court by DCF Brockton Office, seeking, as to the subject child, Sorea Napier, that said child be found in need of care and protection and committed to the Department of Children and Families. The court may dispense the rights of the person named herein to receive notice of or to consent to any legal proceeding affecting the adoption, custody, or guardianship or any other disposition of the child named herein, if it finds that the child is in need of care and protection and that the best interests of the child would be served by said disposition.

You are hereby ORDERED to appear in this court, at the court address set forth above, on 06/20/2017, at 10:00 AM Hearing on Merits (CR/CV)

You may bring an attorney with you. If you have a right to an attorney and if the court determines that you are indigent, the court will appoint an attorney to represent you. If you fail to appear, the court may proceed on that date and any date thereafter with a trial on the merits of the petition and an adjudication of this matter.

For further information call the Office of the Clerk-Magistrate at 508-586-4030.

WITNESS: Hon. Kathryn A. White, FIRST JUSTICE

Paul A.Flanagan, Clerk-Magistrate DATE ISSUED: 03/30/2017

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 17 CvD 91

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Janice W. Walker, Unknown Spouse of Janice W. Walker

TO: Janice W. Walker, Unknown Spouse of Janice W. Walker

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron set in the centerline of State Road 1508 (Emerald Lane); said point being a common corner with the properties of Alexander County Board of Education; thence running with the line of Alexander County Board of Education’s property; North 07° 10′ 51′ East 293.58 feet to an iron; North 51° 32′ 32″ West 152.12 feet to an iron and North 11° 14′ 49″ East 486.59 feet to a pipe in the line of Franklin Douglas Sprinkle; thence with the Sprinkle line, North 79° 38′ 31′ East 292.99 feet to an iron; thence South 11° 15 24′ West 110.63 feet to an iron; thence continuing South 11° 15′ 24″ West 493.02 feet; thence continuing South 11° 15′ 24″ West 52.41 feet to an iron; thence South 05° 08′ 44″ West 263.77 feet to an iron set in the center of State Road No, 1508 (; thence with State Road No. 1508, South 62° 59′ 45″ West 69.61 feet; South 73° 03′ 32″ West 59.42 feet and South 75° 17′ 54″ West 40.00 o the point of BEGINNING, and containing 4.549 acres, more or less.

FOR BACK TITLE reference is made to deeds recorded in Book 70, Page 587; Book 151, Page 701 and Book 368, Page 850 of the Alexander County Registry.

THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED 4.549 ACRES INCLUDES THE 0.549 OF AN ACRE TRACT; THE 3.00 ACRE TRACT AND THE 1.00 TRACT AS SHOWN ON SURVEY OF CARL D. BUNTON AND ASSOCIATES ENTITLED ‘HAZEL W. CAGLE AN D JANICE W. WALKER” WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 70 OF THE ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0014020, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 421 Emerald Lane, Hiddenite, NC 28636 (4.549 acres) property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 23, 2017 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of April 3, 2017.

Richard J. Kania

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Charles Stephen Watts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of April, 2017.

NORMAN RODNEY WATTS

1066 Piney Grove Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Emery C. Eller, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of April, 2017.

RICKY C. ELLER

2079 Rock Creek Rd.

N. Wilkesboro, NC 28659

executor

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Marlene Jolly Bowles, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of April, 2017.

KATHIE INGRAM

367 Rocky Face Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix for the Estate of NICOLA VACCA, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, Estate File # 17-E-99, this is to notify all persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 12th Day of April, 2017.

The Estate of Nicola Vacca

Maria Rivera, Executrix

c/o John G. Fuller, Attorney at Law

352 2nd Street NW, Suite 106

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 17-CVD-97

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

ADA LUZ VELA, Plaintiff,

vs.

ROCELIO ZUNIGA LOPEZ, Defendant

TO: ROCELIO ZUNIGA LOPEZ

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading against you has been filed in the above-captioned action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: An Absolute divorce on the grounds of one year’s separation and equitable distribution of your marital property.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than the 22nd day of May, 2017, said date being forty (40) days from the first publication of this notice and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 5th day of April, 2017.

Robert E. Campbell

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 32

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828)632-3977

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Larry Nelson Moretz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of April, 2017.

DONNA MORETZ

3605 16th St. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

LIMITED PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Limited Personal Representative of the Estate of Jo Anne R. Clontz, deceased, late of Hillsborough County, Florida, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 2809 Linthicum Place, Tampa, FL 33618-4010, on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment. All persons having claims against the estate of said deceased may also exhibit them to the duly appointed Resident Process Agent, Mark T. Davis, at P.O. Box 1087 (441 Main Avenue Drive, Suite 2) Taylorsville, NC 28681.

This the 12th day of April, 2017.

JAMES M. CLONTZ

LIMITED PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOANNE R. CLONTZ

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

1DRA 14251053

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK

17 SP 16

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY AVERY L. DELLINGER AND WIFE, BRITTNEY DELLINGER DATED June 2, 2009 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 531, PAGE 2392, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY, TO FRANCES JONES, TRUSTEE.

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain deed of trust executed by AVERY L. DELLINGER AND WIFE, BRITTNEY DELLINGER dated June 2, 2009 to FRANCES JONES, Trustee for BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY, recorded in Book 531, Page 2392, ALEXANDER County Registry; default having been made in payment of the indebtedness thereby secured; and the necessary findings to permit foreclosure having been made by the Clerk of Superior Court of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina; the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, the property conveyed in said deed of trust, the same lying and being in the County of ALEXANDER and State of North Carolina, and more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of a 2.00 acre tract as the same is shown in plat recorded in Plat Book 11, Page 181, Alexander County Registry, together with a 45 foot wide right of way easement for ingress, egress and regress and the placement of all types of utility lines, waterlines and if necessary, sewer liens as said 45 foot wide right of way easement and 50 foot radius circular cul-de-sac is shown leading from the northeastern section of the subject matter property in a general eastern direction to an intersection with Lambert Drive a 30 foot wide right of way established be easement recorded in Book 1339, Page 1621, Iredell County Registry.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH all right, title and interest of the Grantors in and to said right of way easement recorded in Book 1339, Page 1621, Iredell County Registry.

PROPERTY ADDRESS/LOCATION: 1134 Lambert Dr. Hiddenite NC 28636

DATE OF SALE: April 13, 2017

TIME OF SALE: 10:30 A.M.

LOCATION OF SALE: ALEXANDER County Courthouse

RECORD OWNER(S): Avery L. Dellinger Brittney Dellinger

TERMS OF THE SALE: (1). This sale will be made subject to: (a) all prior liens, encumbrances, easements, right-of-ways, restrictive covenants or other restrictions of record affecting the property; (b) property taxes and assessments for the year in which the sale occurs, as well as any prior years; (c) federal tax liens with respect to which proper notice was not given to the Internal Revenue Service; and (d) federal tax liens to which proper notice was given to the Internal Revenue Service and to which the right of redemption applies.

(2) The property is being sold “as is”. Neither the beneficiary of the deed of trust, nor the undersigned Substitute Trustee, makes any warranties or representations concerning the property, including but not limited to, the physical or environmental condition of the property. Further, the undersigned Substitute Trustee makes no title warranties with respect to the title to the property.

(3) The highest bidder will be responsible for the payment of revenue stamps payable to the Register of Deeds and any final court and/or auditing fees payable to the Clerk of Superior Court which are assessed on the high bid resulting from this foreclosure sale.

(4) At the time of the sale, the highest bidder will be required to make a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid, or $750.00, whichever is greater, with the remaining balance of the bid amount to be paid on the day following the expiration of the applicable ten (10) day upset bid period.

(5) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

(6) An order for possession of the property being sold may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession, by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

(7) If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Substitute Trustee.

This the 17th day of March, 2017.

SMITH DEBNAM NARRON DRAKE SAINTSING & MYERS, L.L.P.

Cara B. Williams, Attorney for Jeff D. Rogers, Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 26268

Raleigh, NC 27611-6268

(919) 250-2000

Fax: (919)250-2211

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

16SP132

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY MICHAEL DWAYNE STACY AND TERESA G. STACY DATED AUGUST 14, 1998 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 393 AT PAGE 1235 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on April 21, 2017 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a new iron set, said new iron set being located North 6 degrees 49 minutes 2 seconds East 185.68 feet from an existing stone with a magnetic nail in the top, said existing stone with a magnetic nail in the top being the southeast corner of a 4.799 acre tract acquired by the Grantors herein by Deed recorded in Book 384 at Page 2117 of the Alexander County Registry; thence from said new iron so located and with the common boundary line with Alfred Paul Roop as the property of Roop is shown by Deed recorded in Book 299 at Page 495 of the Alexander County Registry North 6 degrees 49 minutes 2 seconds East 209.16 feet to a new iron set; thence a new line South 72 degrees 31 minutes 6 seconds West 67.64 feet to a new iron set; thence continuing South 72 degrees 31 minutes 6 seconds West 54.41 feet to a new iron set in the eastern margin of a 30 – foot wide right-of-way easement; thence continuing South 72 degrees 31 minutes 6 seconds West 16.46 feet to a calculated point in the center of said 30 – foot wide right-of-way easement; thence with the center of said 30 – foot wide right-of-way easement South 6 degrees 49 minutes 2 seconds West 153.41 feet to a calculated point; thence leaving the 30 – foot wide right-of-way easement, South 83 degrees 10 minutes 58 seconds East 15 feet to a new iron set in the eastern margin of said 30 – foot wide right-of-way easement; thence continuing South 83 degrees 10 minutes 58 seconds East 108.50 feet to a new iron set, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 0.514 of an acre according to a survey Wesley G. Fox, Registered Land Surveyor, for Emerald Point Investments dated February 27, 1998 and being all of Lot Number 5 as shown on said survey.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH a 30 – foot wide non-exclusive right-of-way easement for ingress, egress and regress for the above described property and for the placement of all types of utility lines, either underground or overhead, and water lines, said right-of-way easement being 30 – feet in width and being described as follows:

BEGINNING at a calculated point, said calculated point being the southwestern corner of the above described 0.514 acre tract; thence with the centerline of said 30 – foot wide right-of-way easement North 6 degrees 49 minutes 2 seconds East 153.41 feet to a calculated point; thence with the southern margin of said 30 – foot wide right-of-way easement North 72 degrees 31 minutes 6 seconds East 135.51 feet to a new iron set; thence with the eastern margin of said 30 – foot wide right-of-way easement North 6 degrees 49 minutes 2 seconds East 251.94 feet to an existing P.K. Nail in SR 1137.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO the same 30-foot wide right-of-way easement as described above, 15 feet of which is located within the western boundary line of the subject matter property and there is reserved unto the Grantees herein, their heirs, successors and assigns, a 30-foot wide right-of-way easement, 15 feet of which is within the western boundary line of the subject matter property for ingress, egress and regress and for the placement of all types of utility lines, either underground or overhead, and water lines for other property owned by the Grantees, their heirs, successors, and assigns.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS ALSO MADE SUBJECT TO certain restrictions as to the use thereof as the same are set forth in Exhibit “B” attached thereto and incorporated herein by reference.

And Being more commonly known as: 139 Stacy Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Michael Dwayne Stacy.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is March 24, 2017.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway

Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

16-084636

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

14SP85

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY JAMES E. FOXX AND SANDY H. FOXX DATED MAY 13, 2004 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 468 AT PAGE 1664 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on April 21, 2017 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an existing nail and cap in the centerline of SR 1304, said existing nail and cap being located North 17 degrees 54 minutes 49 seconds East 229.55 feet from an existing P.K. Nail in the centerline intersection of SR 1304 and the centerline of an 18-inch R.C.P., said existing nail and cap also being located in the northern boundary line of Don G. Hatton as the property of Hatton is shown by Deed recorded in Book 213 at Page 943 of the Alexander County Registry, said existing nail and cap also being the southwestern corner of the property of the Grantors as shown by Deed recorded in Book 213 at Page 945 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with SR 1304 North 39 degrees 43 minutes 57 seconds East 112.34 feet to an existing nail and cap; thence continuing with SR 1304 North 56 degrees 43 minutes 57 seconds East 100.0 feet to a calculated point; thence continuing with SR 1304 North 68 degrees 23 minutes 39 seconds East 181.74 feet to a calculated point; thence continuing with SR 1304 North 65 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 100.0 feet to a calculated point; thence continuing with SR 1304 North 49 degrees 51 minutes 00 seconds East 100.0 feet to an existing nail and cap; thence leaving SR 1304 and with the southern boundary line of Mountain Ridge Baptist Church South 80 degrees 11 minutes 00 seconds East 185.58 feet to a new 5/8-inch rebar set; thence a new line South 9 degrees 49 minutes 00 seconds West passing through the centerline of a 20-foot wide right-of-way easement herein below described at a distance of 68.30 feet, a total distance of 292.77 feet to a new 5/8-inch rebar set; thence with the northern boundary line of Don G. Hatton as the property of Hatton is shown by Deed recorded in Book 213 at Page 943 of the Alexander County Registry South 89 degrees 57 minutes 6 seconds West 431.18 feet to a new 1/2-inch rebar set; thence continuing with the northern boundary line of Don G. Hatton North 88 degrees 20 minutes 44 seconds West 193.30 feet to an existing nail and cap, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 3.102 acres according to survey of Wesley G. Fox, Registered Land Surveyor, for James Eric Foxx and Sandy Hatton Foxx.THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO a 20-foot wide right-of-way easement to Edgar L. Land as recorded in Book 266 at Page 207 of the Alexander County Registry and there is reserved unto the Grantors herein, their heirs, successors and assigns, a 20-foot wide right-of-way easement as the same is described in Book 266 at Page 207 of the Alexander County Registry for ingress, egress and regress and for the placement of all types of utility lines for other property of the Grantors, the centerline of said 20-foot wide right-of-way easement being described as follows:

BEGINNING at a calculated point in the centerline of said 20-foot wide right-of-way easement, said calculated point being located South 9 degrees 49 minutes 00 seconds West 68.30 feet from the northeastern corner of the above-described 3.102 acre tract; thence North 72 degrees 34 minutes 27 seconds West 94.04 feet to a 5/8-inch rebar found in place; thence continuing with the centerline of said 20-foot wide right-of-way easement South 73 degrees 7 minutes 48 seconds West 151.13 feet to an existing 5/8-inch rebar found in place; thence South 83 degrees 19 minutes 3 seconds West 115.15 feet to a calculated point, said calculated point being located in the southern right-of-way margin of SR 1304.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS FURTHER MADE SUBJECT TO a 30-foot wide right-of-way easement recorded in Book 365 at Page 306 of the Alexander County Registry along the northern boundary line of the subject matter property.

FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 388 at Page 2323 of the Alexander County Registry.

And Being more commonly known as: 1177 Mountain Ridge Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are James Eric Foxx and Sandy Hatton Foxx.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is March 16, 2017.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway

Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

11-021520

Client Code: CWF

NOTICE OF EXECUTOR

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Michael Junior Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them, duly certified, to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of June, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 13th day of March, 2017.

JAMES E. LACKEY

1031 6th St. Ct. SE

Hickory, NC 28602

Grant, Richman, PLLC

Robert M. Grant, Jr.

P.O. Drawer 166

Attorneys at Law

Newton, NC 28658

(828)464-2391

executor

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO: 17CV01215

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF BUNCOMBE

WENDY ORLETTE AURAND, Plaintiff,

vs.

RICHARD WILLIAM AURAND, Defendant

To: Richard William Aurand

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Plaintiff is seeking judgment of absolute divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than the 8th day of May, 2017, which is 40 days from the first publication of this Notice. Upon your failure to file a pleading by the above date, party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 29th day of March, 2017.

EUGENE W. ELLISON

Attorney for Plaintiff

203 Executive Park

Asheville, NC 28801

828-254-0918

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Bonita Adams Taylor, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of June, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of March, 2017.

RAY-NELL POOLE

1880 Old Mountain Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administratrix

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Mary Magdalene Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of June, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of March, 2017.

BARBARA TEAGUE BENFIELD

46 Bat Hollow

Taylorsville, NC 28681

HARVEY NORMAN TEAGUE

4779 NC Hwy. 127

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of James Grayson Friday, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of June, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of March, 2017.

LLOYD RAY FRIDAY

P.O. Box 27

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Elizabeth Horn McDevitt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of June, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of March, 2017.

DONALD DALLAS McDEVITT

619 Sam Hefner Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr12-17p