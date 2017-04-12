Maurice Rowland Broome, 82, of Hickory, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Brian Center Hickory.

Born February 5, 1935, he was the son of the late Badger Broome and Shirley Broome Rowland. He was a sales rep and sold petroleum products.

He is survived by a daughter, Amy Richards of Newton; a son, Rodney Broome of Conover; and sisters, Elaine Burns, Daphine Blackweldes, Annette Rowland, and Jannette Mann.

No service is planned at this time.

