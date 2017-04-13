Dorothy Ann Rupard Baity, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness.

She was born on November 21, 1946, in Iredell County, daughter of the late General Lee and Grace Caroline Jarvis Rupard. She was a homemaker, and retired from Zimmer Medical Products as a sewer. Dorothy was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Baity Stikeleather; a brother, Charles A. Rupard; and a sister, Irene Rupard Paggett.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Jerry Dale Baity of the home; a son-in-law, Lynn C. Stikeleather of Taylorsville, and daughter, Peggy Baity Wike of Taylorsville; a brother, James and wife Norma Rupard of Statesville; a sister, Opal Rupard of Statesville; four grandchildren, Steven Stikeleather and girlfriend Laura Fredell of Taylorsville, and Jeri, Mattie and Jacob Wike, all of Hiddenite; three great-grandchildren, Dawsyn, Jaxton and Kynleigh Stikeleather, all of Taylorsville; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2600 Old Mtn. Road, Hiddenite. Rev. Brian Eades and Rev. Tommy Lambert will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 2:00-3:00 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

