Public meeting on NCDOT 10-Year roads plan set April 20 in Hickory

The N.C. Department of Transportation wants local residents’ feedback on its Draft 10-Year State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which identifies the construction funding and scheduling for transportation projects. The Draft 2018-2027 STIP includes 1,421 projects, including 1,123 highway and 298 non-highway projects (aviation, public transit, rail, ferry, bicycle and pedestrian) in every county across the state.

During the past year and a half, NCDOT has been working with local planning organizations, the public and other stakeholders across the state to develop the document, which was released in January. The feedback will be used as NCDOT finalizes the 2018-2027 STIP and in the development of the next STIP, for years 2020-2029. The document is updated every two years and the update process for the next STIP will begin late this summer.

NCDOT will hold a meeting on Thursday, April 20, in Hickory for Division Twelve, which includes Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell and Lincoln counties and Division 11, which includes Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

The informal meeting will be held at the Western Piedmont Council of Government Offices, 1880 2nd Ave. NW from 5 to 7 p.m., and the public is invited to stop in anytime during the meeting. Anyone who cannot attend a session in person can view the information online and submit their comments by email, phone or mail. The draft document and contact information is available on the website.

The Board of Transportation is expected to approve the Final 2018-2027 STIP in June.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who want to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Diane Wilson at pdwilson1@ncdot.gov or 919-707-6073 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.

NCDOT also will provide interpretive services upon request for persons who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English. Anyone requesting these services should do so prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.

Portion of NC 127 and other areas in plan to be improved



Portions of NC 127 will be improved in the next few years in Catawba and Alexander counties, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) Draft 10-Year Plan, which was released in January.

There were two sections of the NC 127 project identified. Section A is from Cloninger Mill Road in Hickory to SR 1156 (Richey Road) in Bethlehem, which is 3.69 miles in length and has an estimated cost to NCDOT of $30,800,000. Right-of-way acquisition for Section A is scheduled to begin in 2021, with construction slated for 2023-24.

Section B, which is entirely in Alexander County, from Richey Road to US 64/NC 90, is 7.08 miles in length with an estimated cost to NCDOT of $25,100,000. However, Section B did not score high enough to be funded at this time.

Also included in the funded portion of the STIP is the addition of a right turn lane on NC 127 South at Bethlehem School Road. Right-of-way and utilities work will begin in 2022, with construction to follow in 2024.

The plan also calls for adding a left turn lane on westbound US 64 / NC 90 at SR SR-1124 (Church Road). The lane will cost DOT $400,000. Right-of-way and utilities work will begin in 2022, with construction to follow in 2024.



Other Alex projects are identified, but not funded in plan



Projects that did not score high enough to receive funding include:

• SR 1001 (Sulphur Springs Rd.) — Modernize roadway, from NC 90 to SR1503 (Lackey Rd.), Length 1.04 miles. Cost to NCDOT $2,000,000.

• Route/Facility NC 16 — Modernize Roadway, Catawba River to Wilkes County Line. Upgrade Two Lane Roadway. Project Length 16.69 miles. Cost to NCDOT $36,500,000.

• US 64, NC 90 — From/Cross Street NC 18 in Caldwell County to SR 1313 (Three Forks Church Road), Upgrade 2 Lane Roadway. Project length is 18.20 miles. Cost to NCDOT $14,750,000.