Bill Joe Shepherd, 81, of Shepherd Court, Taylorsville, passed away Friday, April 14, 2017 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Mr. Shepherd was born January 26, 1936, in Knox County, Indiana, the son of the late Maynard Lee Shepherd and Esther Marie Tucker Shepherd.

He was a US Navy veteran and was a member of Taylorsville Presbyterian Church. He had worked for the federal government as an auditor for 44 years before retiring.

Bill was a member of the Brushy Mountain Ukesters and a member of the Taylorsville Radio Play Group. He was active at the Senior Center and played in the Senior Jam Band.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Mabe Shepherd; and a brother, Kenneth Shepherd.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Robin Phillips and husband Robert of Lenoir, and Lori Daugherty and husband Darrell of Taylorsville; a grandson, Justin Wilson of Lenoir; two granddaughters, Jessica Stevens of Lenoir, and Taylor Daugherty of Taylorsville; a sister, Susan Bowers and husband David of Vincennes, Indiana; two brothers, Paul Shepherd and wife Joyce of DeSoto, Missouri, and David Shepherd of Linn Creek, Missouri; and a sister-in-law, Sue Shepherd of St. Peters, Missouri.

The family will have a memorial service at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Taylorsville Presbyterian Church, with taps accorded by DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville. Rev. Paul Sink will officiate. A Celebration of Life Jam Session and Drum Circle will follow the service (bring instruments and dress casual).

Memorials may be made to: Taylorsville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 507, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

