Benjamin “Ben” Grant Martin RAN through the gates of heaven on April 15, 2017. He was surrounded by close friends and cherished family.

Ben was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was five years old, and he fought the disease for 37 courageous years.

Ben was born August 10, 1979, in the Navy Hospital on Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida, to parents Larry and Denise Martin, surviving. Despite his debilitating illness Ben was always “fine”. He loved to sit in the warm sunshine and watch birds come to his feeders.

He enjoyed watching the Navy Blue Angels perform on many trips to Pensacola. He even exclaimed that the jet engines were his favorite sound. He was an avid and learned sports fan. Ben graduated from West Iredell High School in 1998.

Ben’s birthday was always special; he always received money from well-wishers. Ben wanted to make a difference, and so in 2008 he asked that his future birthdays be celebrated with a gospel singing and fundraiser for the Rocky Hill Baptist Church Building Fund and Ministries in Romania.

Ben never complained about his sickness, he always trusted God for his strength. His courage and joy touched all of those that he met.

Ben is survived by his parents; a brother, Luke Martin and wife Jessica; a niece, Abigail; and his maternal grandmother; Margaret Souther. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins who were all precious to Ben.

Ben was preceded in death by a niece, Laura Ann Martin.

The family would especially like to thank all of Ben’s healthcare staff from Maxim Healthcare. His nurses, Donna, Teresa, Tina, Charlene, and Kim provided invaluable help and support over the last eight years.

Funeral services celebrating Ben’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church, with Rev. Henry Cook officiating. Burial will follow on the Martin Family farm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations through the Gideon scripture card program, available through Gideons International, Statesville North Camp, PO Box 1321, Statesville, NC 28677, and www.gideons.org/sendtheword.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com and Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family of Ben Martin.