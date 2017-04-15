Jeffery Dean Hurlbut, 60, of Union Grove, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, after a period of declining health.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Taylor Springs Baptist Church, 443 Taylor Springs Road, Union Grove. Rev. Carl Williams and Rev. Jerry Gwaltney will officiate. Interment will be private at a later date.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Hurlbut Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.