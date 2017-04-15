William Avon Scott, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Catawba Regional Hospice, after a period of declining health.

He was born on June 25, 1934, in Alexander County, son of the late Eli and Leola Frances King Scott. He was employed in textiles and refurbished automobiles for resale.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and J.C. Scott; and two sisters, Dorothy Scott and Daisy Scott Dula.

He is survived by two sisters, Doretha and Marjorie Scott of Taylorsville; and two brothers, Melvin Scott of Taylorsville, and Robert J. Scott of High Point.

A service of memory will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point. Rev. Sterling Howard and Rev. William Little will officiate. Interment will be private at a later date.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Scott Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of William Avon Scott.