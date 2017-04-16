Jeffrey Lynn Mays, 54, of Conover, died Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Born September 17, 1962, he was the son of the late James Mays and Lillian Bunton Mays.

A daughter, Barbara Cundiff of Johnson City, Tennessee; a sister, Rita Pritchard of Conover; four brothers, Roger Dale Mays of Morganton, Ronnie Franklin Mays of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Russell Wayne Mays of Conover, and David Reynolds of Hildebran; and his stepmother, Betty Mays of Conover survive him.

The funeral will be at 4:00 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2017, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, with Bishop Wade Danner officiating. Burial will follow at Conover Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30-4:00 p.m., Friday at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net.