Nora Hubbard Isaacs, 84, of Blankenship Road, Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Mrs. Isaacs was born January 12, 1933, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Datchy Hubbard and Pearlie Webster Hubbard.

She had worked in the furniture industry before retiring, and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Nora loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed working in the garden.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Pennell; a sister, Rozona Eller; three brothers, Millard, Clyde and William Hubbard; and a grandchild, Cathy Pennell.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Faye Hamby and husband Ronnie, and Jeannie Godfrey and friend Jerry Carrigan, all of Taylorsville; two sons, Michael Pennell and wife Julie, and Roger Pennell, all of Taylorsville; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Martha Brittian of Taylorsville.

The funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Victory Baptist Church. Rev. Phillip Coffey and Rev. Earl Godfrey will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Victory Baptist Church, 5096 NC Hwy 16 North, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

