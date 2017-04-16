Robert Dyane Braham, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

He was born September 25, 1930, in Kingwood, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Robert Braham and Ermatrude Braham.

Bob enlisted in the Air Force and served our country proudly, retiring after 20 years of service. Following his Air Force years, Bob worked as a field engineer with Burroughs Computer Systems, retiring after a 20 year career.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Gwen Butler Braham of the home; a daughter, Tammy Cook of Lake James; and a son, Gregory Braham of Charlotte.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2017, at The Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home, with Pastor Jason Koon officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

