Sharon Kay Chambers Wise, 71, of Greensboro, died Sunday, April 16, 2017 at her home.

Born October 25, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Harley Chambers and Thelma Marie Cox Chambers.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles “Wayne” Wise; two daughters, Susan Wise of Burlington, and Julie Amerson of Greensboro; and two brothers, Gary Chambers of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Randy Chambers.

Sharon retired from Lee Industries, in Newton. She was a faithful member of Mays Chapel United Methodist Church.

A Celebration of Sharon’s Life will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 3:00 p.m., at May’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1707 Mays Chapel Road, Maiden. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30 p.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC.

