Corrine Dawn Smith Cowles, 68, of Stony Point, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 17, 2017.

Born Friday, April 30, 1948, on the Sangley Point Naval Base, in the Philippines, Corrine loved to dance, and enjoyed learning different trades. She volunteered as an EMT, and worked full time while getting her Bachelors Degree, and later in life became a Massage Therapist and Esthetician. Corrine loved horses, and had a very special dog, “Taffy”.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Annabelle and William Smith; and a brother, Craig Smith.

Those left to cherish her memories are brother, Dennis Smith and wife Diane; son, Bruce Cowles Jr. and fiancée Pamela Schwartz; son, Brent Cowles and wife Haley; six grandchildren, Sasha Cowles, Mila Cowles, Alexis Hicks, Mackenzie Maxwell, Tristen Cowles, and Rylee Cowles; and her former spouse of 24 years, Bruce Cowles Sr.

Visitation will be Friday, April 21, 2017, at Oxford Baptist Church of Conover, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral service will follow, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Joel Frye officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.