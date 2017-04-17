Harry Young Somers, 72, of Hiddenite, went to his heavenly home on Monday, April 17, 2017 at his residence.

His journey into this world began on February 16, 1945, in Iredell County, son of the late Harry Young Somers and Virginia Somers Jordan.

Harry loved the Lord and was a loving husband. He loved his family and loved to talk to people. He never met a stranger. Harry was a member at Beulah Baptist Church, in Taylorsville.

In his lifetime, he worked for Southern Screw Factory, Statesville Record & Landmark for 22 years as a paper carrier, and was retired from Engineered Sintered Components, in Troutman, where he had worked for over 15 years.

He loved collecting old stuff, hit & miss engines, fishing, and caring for his dog, Wolf.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his step-father, Paul Jordan; a sister, Jeanne Harrison and husband Jerry; and a sister-in-law, Faye Somers.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years, Wanda Watkins Somers of the home; sons, H. Young Somers and Shelton Somers (Star), both of Beaufort; daughters, Shelly Lane (Scott) of Statesville, Blaire Maas (Gary) of Clemmons, and Gay Garner (Dennis) of Beaufort; step-daughter, Sonia Kerley of Stony Point; step-son, Michael Watkins of Stony Point; 12 grandchildren; a great-grandson; brother, Jerry Somers of Statesville; sisters, Debbie McQuage (Steve) of Charlotte, and Paula Miller (Rick) of West Jefferson; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 21, 2017, from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Beulah Baptist Church, in Taylorsville.The funeral service will follow, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Keith Bowman and Rev. Rick Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Hiddenite Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Gideon’s International at PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.