Timothy “Tim” Grover Chapman, 79, of Hiddenite, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Gordon Hospice House.

Tim was born January 20, 1938, in Alexander County, son of the late Ernestine Chapman of Stony Point. He attended Stony Point High School, and was retired from Bassett Furniture after 32 years.

Tim was a humble and kind man who was always ready to help anyone in need. He had many friends, and especially enjoyed going to the mountains with good friend, Mike Honeycutt.

In his early days, he was an umpire and referee for many ballgames in the county. He never outgrew his love for sports and enjoyed watching ballgames, NASCAR, and old western movies. Tim was very active in the Democratic Party.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.Tim was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church. He attended Pisgah United Methodist Church.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Haven Boardeaux.

Survivors include a daughter, Sherry Chapman; grandchildren, Kendall Brown (Shane), Hannah Tedder (Jeff Bordeaux), Devin Tedder (Shannon Camden), Jaclyn Deal, and Bryson Deal – Tim’s #1 sports buddy; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Brown, Kyra Brown, Kaslynn Brown, Haylnn Boardeaux, and Paisleigh Chapman; his longtime companion, Shirley Mayberry, and her daughter, Tammy Deal (Brian); and numerous cousins, especially Rena Wilson, Ned Fox, and Judy Fox.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point. Rev Mike Duncan will officiate. Family will receive friends from 2:30 until 4:00 p.m., before the service, at Chapman Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be: Mike Honeycutt, TR Mayberry, Joe Chapman, Terry Miller, JB Hamilton, and Butch Sherrill.

Memorials may be made to: Iredell Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Chapman Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Timothy (Tim) Chapman.