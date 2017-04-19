Danny Jackson Frazier, 64, of Statesville, passed away at Gordon Hospice House on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

He was born September 18, 1952, son of the late David G. Frazier and Peggy Douglas Frazier.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Nick Frazier; a sister, Cindy Frazier Barkley; and a good friend, Beverly Kiser.

Danny was a long haul tractor trailer driver for many years and finished his working days as a driver for Statesville Concrete. Danny liked to golf and enjoyed playing guitar with his friends.

Those left to cherish his memories are a son, Josh Frazier; Josh’s mother, Pam; a brother, Chuck Frazier and wife Patty; two aunts, Linda Bollinger, and Alice Duncan and husband Clyde; and many friends and other family members.

Funeral services will be held at Midway United Methodist Church, 1200 Midway Drive, Statesville NC 28626 (Scotts Community), at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2017, with Rev. Steve Parks officiating. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Midway United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers are: Ed Barnette, John Coburn, Chris Russell, Michael Potts, Robert Douglas, and Mark Bogle.

Honorary Pallbearers are “Yank” and Ray Frye.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Frazier Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Danny Jackson Frazier.