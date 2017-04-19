Sugar Loaf Vol. Fire Dept. Truck & Tractor Pull is April 22

The Sugar Loaf Volunteer Fire Dept. will host a Truck & Tractor Pull on Saturday, April 22. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and pulling begins at 6 p.m. The location is at 296 Old Wilkesboro Rd. Ext. in Taylorsville.

There will be classes for Super Stock Tractors, Light Pro Stock Tractors, Super Modified 2WD Trucks, Pro Modified 4WD Trucks, Pro Stock 4WD Trucks, Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks, Pro Street Diesel Trucks, and 466 Hot Farm Tractors, followed by 7 additional classes of Carolina Outlaw Pulling Series action.

Admission is $15 for adults and children ages 6-12, $5. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free.

Attendance at the 2016 event exceeded 3,500 people, with pullers coming from both Carolinas and Virginia.