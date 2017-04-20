Abe Russell, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 12, 1934, in Alexander County, son of the late Ralph Clarence and Minnie Maizo Deal Russell.

In addition to spending his time with his family, Abe liked to work in his yard in his spare time, and you could always find him watching a NASCAR race or a football game. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served for 27 years in the N.C. National Guard.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Max Russell; an infant sister; a brother, Jame Lowell Russell; and a sister, Neysa Elsie Russell.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Joyce Chatham Russell; a daughter, Mesha Russell of Taylorsville; a son, Scotty Russell of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Kurt Russell of Taylorsville, Destiny Russell of Texas, and Chloe Russell of Ohio; a brother, Stephen “Steve” Russell and wife Nancy of Waxsaw, South Carolina; and sisters, Jane Margaret Lathrop of Charlotte, and Rachael Lois Shaw of Lexington.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Alexander Funeral Service, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery with Rev. Mark Marshall and Rev. Kevin White officiating. Military honors will be afforded by DAV Post 84 of Taylorsville and DAV Post 6 of Hudson and the North Carolina National Guard.

In addition to flowers, all memorials can be made to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.