Dixie Eileen Jurney Lackey, 71, of Stony Point, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, in Iredell County.

She was born October 8, 1945, in Salem, Virginia, daughter of the late Maurice and Lucille McDaniel Jurney. Dixie was a homemaker and farmer.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Edward Jackson Lackey Jr.; three sons, Vernon Lackey of Stony Point, Robert Lackey (Susan) of Dover, and Daniel Lackey (Andrea) of Stony Point; and six grandchildren, Summer, Hannah, Chelsey and Kendra Lackey of Stony Point, and Faydra and Carson Lackey of Dover.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point, NC. Rev. Earl Linderman will officiate. Burial will be at New Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 4415 Old Mountain Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

