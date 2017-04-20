Larry Martin Brown, 69, of Hiddenite, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at his residence.

He was born October 21, 1947, in Wilkes County, son of the late Monroe and Ada Hart Brown. Larry was a member of Oxford Baptist Church, in Conover, and retired from the furniture industry.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War, where he served as a Medical Corpsman CRS 66 and achieved the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with device 60, and the Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Brown, Ray Brown, and Roy Brown; and a sister, Sally Minton.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Joey Brown and wife Tosha of Hiddenite; his daughter, Veronica Sherrill and husband Kyle of Hiddenite; sisters, Wanda Gwaltney and Gary of Stony Point, and Linda Osborne of North Wilkesboro; and grandchildren, Kimberlee Magen Brown, Braxton Brown, Caleb Brown, Ethan Pierce, and Kirsten Pierce.

A service celebrating Larry’s life will be held on Monday, April 24, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church, in Conover. Rev. Joel Frye will officiate. Burial with military honors by American Legion-Sandy Ridge Post #544 will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Oxford Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625; or Oxford Baptist Church, 5965 Springs Rd, Conover, NC 28613.

Condolences may be sent to the Brown Family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

The Brown Family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover.