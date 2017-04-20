Lottie Addline Wike Bentley, 95, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

She was born on December 1, 1921, in Alexander County, daughter of Charlie P. Wike and Lois Kerley Wike. She was a faithful member of Mt. Hebron Baptist church and was a honorary W.O.M member.

She loved to quilt, always had food ready even if you weren’t hungry, and had a green thumb like no one else. Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her.

Along with her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Odell Bentley; brothers, Henry, Curlee, and Kenneth Wike; a sister, LonaBell Bishop; and son-in-law, Keith Kerley.

Those left to cherish her memory are children, Helen Kerley, Rachel Mecimore and husband Howard, and Carl Bentley; brothers, Jasper Wike, Atlee Wike, and Burpee Wike and wife Mildred, all of Taylorsville; a sister, Arlene Mason and husband Pete of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Kevin Kerley, Kim Mitchell and husband Stacy, Brett Mecimore of Oakboro, Chris Mecimore and wife Kasey, and Nichole Bentley; great-grandchildren, Klint and Allison Kerley, Anna and Addie Mitchell, and Shane, Ben, Kaylee and Colton Mecimore; and a great-great-grandson, Carter Kerley.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m., with Rev. Eddie Yount officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will be gathering at Helen Kerley’s home.

Pallbearers will be: Kevin Kerley, Danny Wike, Jimmy Wike, Tim Wike, Ricky Wike, and Harold Bentley.

Memorials can be made to Mt. Hebron Building Fund, 17 Mount Hebron Church Court, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.