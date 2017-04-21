Marie Sipe Teague, 91, of Herman Road, Taylorsville, passed away Friday, April 21, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Teague was born September 4, 1925, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Lawrence Sipe and Carsie Bowman Sipe.

She was a homemaker and was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. Marie had a passion for sewing, alterations, etc. and was a pro at Chinese checkers. She really enjoyed going to the Alexander County Nutrition Program at Friendship Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her church and church family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Teague; a son, Kelsy Teague; a granddaughter, Amber Slaughter; two sisters, Pearl Sipe and Ida Jolly; two brothers, Earl Sipe and Carl Sipe; a son-in-law, Coke Harrleson; and life-long best friend, Ruth Crawley.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Joan Fox and husband Clifford, and Libby Harrelson, all of Taylorsville; two sons, Larry Teague and wife Phyllis, and Dale Teague, all of Taylorsville; a daughter-in-law, Melissa Teague of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Cameron Cox, Sharon Bunton and husband Todd, Teresa Wilson, Mark Teague, and Melanie McNeely; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ray Sipe and wife Marie of Taylorsville.

Marie had unconditional love for all her family, friends, and even strangers, but especially her children. She was Mom to Larry, Dale and Kelsy, Mother to Joan, and Mama to Libby.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 27, 2017 at St. Luke Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor Andrew Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Marie’s house, 126 Herman Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Pallbearers include: Cameron Cox, Mark Teague, Aaron Little, Israel Whitefoot, Bobby Sipe, and Tony Sipe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Luke Lutheran Church (Church Parsonage Fund), 1364 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be made to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Teague Family.