Tony Franklin Lackey, 68, of Hickory, died Friday, April 21, 2017 at his residence.

Born October 15, 1948, he was the son of the late Grover Lackey and Betty Hartness Bunton. He was retired from Shuford Furniture. He was a race car driver in the Limited Sportsman Division from 1976-1983 at Hickory Motor Speedway.

His wife of 39 Years, Barbara Ann Crump Lackey of the home; two sons, Jason Franklin Lackey of Hickory, and Jimmy Ray Young of Bethlehem; two daughters, Tonie Lynn Silver of Conover, and Tammy Renay Clark of Hiddenite; and a sister, Biliie Summerlin of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina survive him.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Reflections of Christ Ministries in Hildebran.

Memorials may be made to St Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital and Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

