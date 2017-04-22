Cameron Tyler Mounts, 22, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

He was born on June 12, 1994, in Iredell County.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Tiffany McLaughlin; father, Timothy Mounts and wife Kimberly; brother, Aiden Mounts; step-brother, Levi Ward; and grandmother, Louis Mounts.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., at New Covenant Christian Church in Wilkesboro.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.