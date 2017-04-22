Mary Humphreys Lackey, 66, of Stony Point, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, Statesville, after a prolonged illness.

She is survived by her husband, Donald P. Lackey; two sons, Donald Jr (Marilee), and Jason (Rachel); eight grandchildren; and loved by many.

The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point. Private family service is pending. Special thanks to Helen Watson for her tireless help.

