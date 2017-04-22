Tiffany Rene Kosloski, 43, of Taylorsville, formerly of Florida, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born on October 6, 1973 to Anthony and Elizabeth Kosloski. She spent most of her lifetime in Florida, working as a waitress.

Along with her parents, those left to cherish her memory include her siblings, Todd, Samantha, Nicole, and Shawn.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.