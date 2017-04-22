Wolfpack, McLain to play at Fenway Park today at 4 pm

Game will be televised on ESPNU

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

Hiddenite’s Josh McLain and his NC State Wolfpack baseball teammates will face off against Boston College in the Annual ALS Baseball Game on Saturday afternoon, April 22, at 4 pm.

The annual game will be played at Fenway Park in Boston and will be televised on ESPNU. McLain, a junior outfielder, is currently second on the Wolfpack team in batting with a .324 batting average entering play this weekend.