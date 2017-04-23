On Sunday night, April 23, 2017, Anna Mae Icenhour peacefully went Home to be with her Heavenly father. She was surrounded by her family. She had suffered from dementia for over four years.

She was 93, born on August 26, 1923, the daughter of the late Wesley Warren and Maggie Stafford Warren. Anna Mae was a lifelong, faithful member of Millersville Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer and sang in the choir for many years.

She was a devoted Christian, Mother, Grandmother, and friend. Before her health failed, she read her Bible every day and was a prayer warrior. Even in the last few months, her family would hear her praying. She was good to send cards and visit. She was a hard worker and kept a very clean house and neat yard. It was difficult for her to give up mowing her yard.

She will be remembered for her chicken casserole, cheese balls, apple dumplings, and pies. She loved to play the piano, put puzzles together, and travel, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will truly be missed.

Anna Mae is survived by two daughters, Karen Little and husband Creel of Taylorsville, and ReNaye Adams and husband Jerry of Hiddenite; three grandchildren, Troy Little and wife Regina of Taylorsville, Eugene Adams of Hiddenite, and Robin White and husband P-Nut of Taylorsville; four great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Adams Bradshaw and husband Kyle of Newton, Kendrick Adams of Conover, and MaKayla and Vanessa White of Taylorsville; a sister, Dorothy Hammer of Taylorsville; a brother-in-law, Rex Icenhour of Monrovia, California; many nieces and nephews; and wonderful caregivers, Effie White, Shelby Hubbard, Crystal Barlowe, Sherry Hammer, and the staff at PACE @ Home in Newton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Odell W. Icenhour; three brothers, Dwight and Willie Warren, and Cletus Stafford; and five sisters, Lillian Deal, Valdra Patterson, Vergie Carrigan, Lois Teague, and Rutha Jean Warren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., at Millersville Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Brian Kerley and Rev. Eddie Jolly officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Gerald Chapman, Craven Clark, Eric Chapman, Todd Starnes, Rodney Warren, and Brent Warren.

Memorials may be sent to the Child Development Center of Millersville Baptist Church at 130 Millersville Baptist Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude to special friends, Connie Jolly, Shelia Ellis, and Christine Fox; nieces, Janis Clark and Kathy Chapman; her caregivers, the staff of PACE @ Home, Catawba Regional Hospice, Pastor Bill Orren, Brian Kerley, and Eddie Jolly, and the members of Millersville Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.