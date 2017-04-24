Michael “Kevin” Julian, 61, of Jimmy Duncan Lane, Taylorsville, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Julian was born January 24, 1956, in Alexander County, the son of the late William Henry Julian and Hazel Phillips Julian Hefner.

He had worked in the furniture industry and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Kevin loved to hunt and fish. He was a life-long member of the NRA.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Quez Hefner; a daughter, Carrie Marie Julian; and a brother, J.C. Julian.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Anne Lail Julian of Taylorsville; a son, Nicholas Julian and wife Jacklyn of Hickory; a sister, Gloria Julian Morrison of Hickory; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Ellen and Louise Chapman, Jerry and Angie Paisley, and Jim and Faye Osborne.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Stephen Dagenhart, Rev. Taylor Miller, and Rev. Michael Julian will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Calvary Baptist Church.

Pallbearers include: Randy Mitchell, Michael Paisley, Kevin Paisley, Jim Osborne, Wayne Osborne, and Denver King.

Honorary pallbearers include: Ned Little, Ray Earp, Rodney Warren, Danny Wike, and Jerry Paisley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund or Taylorsville Baptist Camp Meeting.

