Kenneth Wayne Pierce, 74, of Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Mr. Pierce was born March 10, 1943, in Wilkes County, the son of the late Leonard Wayne Pierce and Ella Mae Osborne Pierce.

He was a truck driver for 43 years, before retiring, and was a member of Millersville Baptist Church. Kenneth loved going to auctions and flea markets.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda McAlpin Pierce; and two brothers, James Pierce and J. C. Pierce.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Sherry Pierce of Taylorsville, and Shelly Pierce of Wilkesboro; two sons, Lewis Wayne Pierce and wife Martha Ann of Ferguson, and Brian Pierce of Yadkinville; two step-sons, Steven Lee Echerd and wife Tina of Taylorsville, and Patrick Echerd of Conover; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Barker and Timothy Pierce, Larissa Billings, Letha Carlton, Dakota Ward, Storm, Hunter and Cheyenne Pierce, and Jenna and Justin Echerd; eight great-grandchildren, Jordan Barker, Jaden, Tyler, Elijah, Gabriel and Raiden Pierce, Jax Carlton, and Lucas Barker; three sisters, Carolyn Adams of Millers Creek, Joyce Miller of Mulberry, and JoAnna Felts and husband Rev. Billy Felts of Mulberry; a brother, Lewis William Pierce of Mulberry; two special brothers-in-law, James McAlpin and wife Martha, and Charlie McAlpin and wife Mary Ann, all of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Brian Kerley and Rev. Escar Clanton will officiate. Burial will follow in the Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

