Mark Anthony Elder, 48, of Hiddenite, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, April 25, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Iredell county to Judy G. Elder and the late Paul W. Elder. He was employed by the Mitchell Gold Company in the maintenance department for over 16 years, and was the care taker of Shady Grove Cemetery. He attended Vashti Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Paul W. Elder; his brother, Gregory P. Elder; grandparents, Major and Pansy Greene, and Howard and Nell Elder; and a great-nephew, Luke Thomas Elder.

He is survived by two sons, Justin Elder of Statesville, and Jason Elder of the home; his mother, Judy G. Elder of Taylorsville; a sister, Lisa Chapman and husband Leo of Hiddenite; a brother, Matthew Elder and wife Ashli of Bethlehem; a sister-in-law, Terri Elder Cook and husband David of Bethlehem; nieces, Haley Chapman, Kady Elder, and Kinsey Elder; nephews, Bradley and wife Meredith Elder, Ethan and wife Brooke Elder, Logan and Ryan Chapman, and Parker Cook; a great-niece, Hadley Elder; and a great-nephew, Owen Elder.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, with Rev. Gary Jennings and Rev. Bruce Neimyer officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery.

All memorials may be made to Shady Grove Cemetery, 1774 Highway 90 East, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

