LEGAL NOTICES

Notification to Private Schools

In accordance with No Child Left Behind and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act regulations, Alexander County Schools seeks all Private Schools to be included in a consultation regarding services for Exceptional Children and all Federal Programs including Title I – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program for the 2017-2018 school year. The local efforts to identify children and youth are part of a concentrated statewide effort to find children who need special help which they are not currently receiving. Project Child Find is also an endeavor to inform parent(s) and/or guardian(s) of these children about the services available from their local school systems and other state and community agencies.

Alexander County Schools has scheduled a community meeting with Private School Directors’ to discuss efforts that need to be made in identifying students with learning disabilities or that may be entitled to federal funds on May 11, 2017 at 3:30 pm at the Alexander County Board of Education located at 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville.

The Exceptional Children Department and Federal Programs seek to identify all children in Alexander County who qualify for Exceptional Children Services or Title I Funds. If you have questions regarding the eligibility of your child or wish to be included in the 2017-2018 school year regarding services for private schools, please contact Dr. Robyn Helton, Director of Exceptional Children and Federal Programs for Alexander County Schools at (828) 632-7001.

may3-17c

************

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

16 SP 65

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Tony Wayne Alexander, (Tony Wayne Alexander, deceased) (Heirs of Tony Wayne Alexander: Adam Paul Alexander and Simon Kyle Alexander) to The Thompson Law Firm, PLLC, Trustee(s), dated the 16th day of July, 2012, and recorded in Book 557, Page 2314, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on May 12, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING LOT NOS. 14, 15,16, 17 and portions of Lot Nos. 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 of Block “A” of the Northwood Park Subdivisions, as per Map No. 2 recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 147, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina, and described by metes and bounds as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake on the East margin of Third Street, NW, in Chalma Clanton’s line, and runs with her line North 72 degrees 12 minutes East 142.5 feet to an old iron take in Bill White’s line; thence North 17 degrees 48 minutes West approximately 130 feet to the center of the branch; thence with the meanders of the branch in a northwesterly direction to its intersection with the dividing line of Lot Nos. 8 and 9; thence with said line, South 75 degrees 17 minutes West to the East margin of Third Street, NW; thence with the East margin of Third Street, NW, South 18 degrees 20 minutes East 240 feet to the BEGINNING. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 155 Northwood Circle, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

BUT THIS LAND IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO certain restrictions as to the use thereof running with said land by whomsoever owned. For more specific description of said restrictions, reference is hereby made to Deed recorded in Book 92, Page 264, Alexander County Registry.For Back Title Reference, see Deed recorded in Book 488 at Page 1690 and Book 498 at Page 1274. For partial earlier chain of title, see also Deed recorded in Book 454, Page 864, and Book 488 at Page 1690 of the Alexander County Registry.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1173867 (FC.FAY)

may3-17c

************

Public Notice

Alexander County Schools will destroy all Exceptional Children’s records five years after the student has exited because he/she has reached his or her twenty-second birthday, has graduated, or completed his or her course of study.

Parents, guardians, surrogate parents, and/or students themselves may obtain additional information and/or their special education records by writing to: Dr. Robyn Helton, Alexander County Schools, 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Please make this request by May 1st, 2017. If your child was classified as an exceptional child, you may need a copy of the evaluation and placement records for Social Security benefits or other purposes including any legal proceedings that may arise in the future.

Legal guardians will need to present the appropriate documentation to obtain the special education records. Former students and legal guardians will need to present a picture ID (i.e. driver’s license), and sign a form stating they have received the records.

apr26-17c

************

Public Notice

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B, Public Law 108.446) Project and the Title I Plan – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program are presently being amended. The Project describes the special education programs that Alexander County Schools proposes for Federal funding for the 2017-2018 school year. Title I funds provide financial assistance to schools with high numbers or percentages of poor children to help ensure that all children meet challenging State academic content and student academic achievement standards. Interested persons are encouraged to review the amendments to the EC Project and Title I Plan. Comments concerning the implementation of special education and use of Title I funds will be accepted. All comments will be considered prior to submission of the amended projects to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh, North Carolina. The IDEA-Part B Project and Title I Plan are open to the public for review and comments May 1-12, 2017 in the office of Dr. Robyn Helton, Executive Director of Exceptional Children and Federal Programs located at 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville.

apr26-17c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE 17-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Planning and Zoning Commission has called a public hearing at 7:00pm on Thursday, May 4th, at 7pm at the CVCC-Alexander Center Multi-Purpose Room 103 to consider Rezoning Case 16-6.

This rezoning request is for property owned by the heirs of Cecil J. Sigmon and is located on NC Hwy 127 due South of Telephone Exchange Rd. The owner is requesting rezoning of this property from RA-20 (Residential Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

A copy of the proposed rezoning is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

apr26-17c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO: 17CV01215

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF BUNCOMBE

WENDY ORLETTE AURAND, Plaintiff,

vs.

RICHARD WILLIAM AURAND, Defendant

To: Richard William Aurand

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Plaintiff is seeking judgment of absolute divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than the 29th day of May, 2017, which is 40 days from the first publication of this Notice. Upon your failure to file a pleading by the above date, party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 19th day of April, 2017.

EUGENE W. ELLISON

Attorney for Plaintiff

203 Executive Park

Asheville, NC 28801

828-254-0918

may3-176c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Patricia Weiss Simmons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of April, 2017.

DASON O’DELL BARBER, SR.

306 Mill Hill Ct.

P.O. Box 224

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

may10-17p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Lonnie Walter Watt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of April, 2017.

MARYLYNN CLANTON WYATT

6158 NC Hwy. 16 N.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

may10-17p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of William Ray Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of April, 2017.

GAYNELL SHARPE TEETERS

4142 Hwy. 64-90 West

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

may10-17c

************

NOTICE

CARE AND PROTECTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION, DOCKET NUMBER: 14CP0154BK, Trial Court of Massachusetts, Juvenile Court Department, COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS, Plymouth County Juvenile Court, 215 Main Street, Suite 270, Brockton, MA 02301,

TO: Michael Napier

A petition has been presented to this court by DCF Brockton Office, seeking, as to the subject child, Sorea Napier, that said child be found in need of care and protection and committed to the Department of Children and Families. The court may dispense the rights of the person named herein to receive notice of or to consent to any legal proceeding affecting the adoption, custody, or guardianship or any other disposition of the child named herein, if it finds that the child is in need of care and protection and that the best interests of the child would be served by said disposition.

You are hereby ORDERED to appear in this court, at the court address set forth above, on 06/20/2017, at 10:00 AM Hearing on Merits (CR/CV)

You may bring an attorney with you. If you have a right to an attorney and if the court determines that you are indigent, the court will appoint an attorney to represent you. If you fail to appear, the court may proceed on that date and any date thereafter with a trial on the merits of the petition and an adjudication of this matter.

For further information call the Office of the Clerk-Magistrate at 508-586-4030.

WITNESS: Hon. Kathryn A. White, FIRST JUSTICE

Paul A.Flanagan, Clerk-Magistrate DATE ISSUED: 03/30/2017

apr26-17c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 17 CvD 91

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Janice W. Walker, Unknown Spouse of Janice W. Walker

TO: Janice W. Walker, Unknown Spouse of Janice W. Walker

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron set in the centerline of State Road 1508 (Emerald Lane); said point being a common corner with the properties of Alexander County Board of Education; thence running with the line of Alexander County Board of Education’s property; North 07° 10′ 51′ East 293.58 feet to an iron; North 51° 32′ 32″ West 152.12 feet to an iron and North 11° 14′ 49″ East 486.59 feet to a pipe in the line of Franklin Douglas Sprinkle; thence with the Sprinkle line, North 79° 38′ 31′ East 292.99 feet to an iron; thence South 11° 15 24′ West 110.63 feet to an iron; thence continuing South 11° 15′ 24″ West 493.02 feet; thence continuing South 11° 15′ 24″ West 52.41 feet to an iron; thence South 05° 08′ 44″ West 263.77 feet to an iron set in the center of State Road No, 1508 (; thence with State Road No. 1508, South 62° 59′ 45″ West 69.61 feet; South 73° 03′ 32″ West 59.42 feet and South 75° 17′ 54″ West 40.00 o the point of BEGINNING, and containing 4.549 acres, more or less.

FOR BACK TITLE reference is made to deeds recorded in Book 70, Page 587; Book 151, Page 701 and Book 368, Page 850 of the Alexander County Registry.

THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED 4.549 ACRES INCLUDES THE 0.549 OF AN ACRE TRACT; THE 3.00 ACRE TRACT AND THE 1.00 TRACT AS SHOWN ON SURVEY OF CARL D. BUNTON AND ASSOCIATES ENTITLED ‘HAZEL W. CAGLE AN D JANICE W. WALKER” WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 70 OF THE ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0014020, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 421 Emerald Lane, Hiddenite, NC 28636 (4.549 acres) property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 23, 2017 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of April 3, 2017.

Richard J. Kania

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

apr26-17c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Charles Stephen Watts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of April, 2017.

NORMAN RODNEY WATTS

1066 Piney Grove Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may3-17p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Emery C. Eller, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of April, 2017.

RICKY C. ELLER

2079 Rock Creek Rd.

N. Wilkesboro, NC 28659

executor

may3-17p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Marlene Jolly Bowles, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of April, 2017.

KATHIE INGRAM

367 Rocky Face Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may3-17p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix for the Estate of NICOLA VACCA, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, Estate File # 17-E-99, this is to notify all persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 12th Day of April, 2017.

The Estate of Nicola Vacca

Maria Rivera, Executrix

c/o John G. Fuller, Attorney at Law

352 2nd Street NW, Suite 106

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

may3-17c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 17-CVD-97

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

ADA LUZ VELA, Plaintiff,

vs.

ROCELIO ZUNIGA LOPEZ, Defendant

TO: ROCELIO ZUNIGA LOPEZ

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading against you has been filed in the above-captioned action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: An Absolute divorce on the grounds of one year’s separation and equitable distribution of your marital property.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than the 22nd day of May, 2017, said date being forty (40) days from the first publication of this notice and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 5th day of April, 2017.

Robert E. Campbell

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 32

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828)632-3977

apr26-17c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Larry Nelson Moretz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of April, 2017.

DONNA MORETZ

3605 16th St. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

may3-17p

************

LIMITED PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Limited Personal Representative of the Estate of Jo Anne R. Clontz, deceased, late of Hillsborough County, Florida, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 2809 Linthicum Place, Tampa, FL 33618-4010, on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment. All persons having claims against the estate of said deceased may also exhibit them to the duly appointed Resident Process Agent, Mark T. Davis, at P.O. Box 1087 (441 Main Avenue Drive, Suite 2) Taylorsville, NC 28681.

This the 12th day of April, 2017.

JAMES M. CLONTZ

LIMITED PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOANNE R. CLONTZ

may3-17c