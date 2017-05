Jeffery “Jeff” Horace Stepp, 61, of Lenoir, died Friday, April 28, 2017 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born June 4, 1955, he was the son of the late Horace Stepp and Barbara Dunlap Stepp.

A daughter, Debbie L. Elmore of Taylorsville survives him.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Home in Newton.

