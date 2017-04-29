Alberta Wallace, 78, of Wood Road, Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Miss Wallace was born December 15, 1938, in York, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Neal Wallace and Lillian Brown Wallace. Alberta was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include a sister, Shirley Bonds of Charlotte.

The family will conduct a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to help with funeral expenses may be made to: Adams Funeral Home, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.