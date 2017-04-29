Virginia Chloe Howard Armstrong, 83, of Taylorsville, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

She was born to the late Perry Lee and Mary Dee Garrett Howard on June 17, 1933 in Rosewood, Kentucky. Virginia attended church at Poplar Springs and Mt. Herman Baptist Church, and when she lived in Kentucky, she attended church at Crofton Pentecostal Church in Crofton, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Neva W. Armstrong; a son, Justin N. Armstrong; a grandson, Zachary Armstrong; brothers, Harrod and Joseph Howard; and a sister, Louise Howard Wint.

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Gail Armstrong and Dreama (David) Burns of Taylorsville, and Marci (Mike) Taylor of Beaufort, South Carolina; two sons, Randy Armstrong of Madisonville, Kentucky, and Dwayne (Laura) Armstrong of Bowling Green, Kentucky; grandchildren, David Taylor and Shameka Radcliffe of Beaufort, South Carolina, Dreama Armstrong and Christian Colon` of Charlotte, Rebecca Harrell of Hiddenite, Jessica Burns of Taylorsville, Dustin (Lakota) Armstrong and Jacob Armstrong of Crofton, Kentucky, Gerry (Ashley) Burns of Cooleemee, Kyle Burns & fiancée, Santana Moretz of Hickory, and Marcus and Justin Armstrong of Bowling Green, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Brennon Harrell, Gage Siler, Thomas Taylor, and Trinity, Dustin, Aalliyah, Carson and Peyton Armstrong; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Valley Nursing Staff and Hospice of Alexander County for the love and support to mama and us.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m., at Mt. Herman Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow, at 4:30 p.m., with Rev. Paul Schronce officiating. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 2:30 p.m., at Hale Cemetery, in Christian County, Kentucky, with Rev. Bob Wint officiating.

Flowers for the family for the services here may be sent to Alexander Funeral Service and for Kentucky can be sent to Gary’s Funeral Home at 405 Hopkinsville Street, Greenville, KY 42345.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.