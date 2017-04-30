Rev. James Bradford Little, 61, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Paulette Little; two sons, Rev. Terence R. Little and Bradford Marcellus Little; a daughter, Aisha Joy Little; and sisters, Althea Horton, Margie Little, Joann Griffin, and Rosalind Linney.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. The body will lie in state for thirty minutes prior to the funeral service. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at St. John Baptist Church, with Rev. E.R. Millsaps, Rev. C.E. Rowe, and Rev. T.E. Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.