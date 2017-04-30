Ruby Fay Propst, 78, of Hickory, died Sunday, April 30, 2017 at her home.

Born August 23, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John and Lilly Bean.

In addition to her husband, Calvin, of 29 years; a daughter, Tammy Hobbs of South Carolina; a step-daughter, Scottie Lutz of Hickory; three sisters, Evelyn, Betty, and Rachel; and a brother, Steve, survive her.

The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2017, at Gateway Baptist Church, with Pastor Jerome Walker and Pastor Stan Frye officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Road Baptist Church, Maiden. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

