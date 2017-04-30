Timothy “Tim” Lee Payne, 60, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on April 30, 1957, son of the late Larry Winkler and Shelby Jean Sigmon Payne. He was a member of Millersville Baptist Church. Tim was a farmer and was known for his “do rag” and his outgoing personality.

He was preceded in death by a step-son, Joey Lynn Bowman.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Joyce James Payne; two sons, Kristopher Lee Payne and Dustin Matthew Payne, both of Taylorsville; a brother, Terry Payne; a step-daughter, Lisa Bentley and husband Randall of Taylorsville; granddaughters, Hannah and Gracie Bentley of Taylorsville; a niece, Julee Miller and husband Ryan of Conover; a great-niece, Adriana Miller of Conover; a special uncle and aunt, Donald Payne and wife Wanda; a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends; as well as “The Gang at Millersville”; along with Roger, Penny, and Paige Icenhour.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Millersville Baptist Church, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The body will lie in state thirty minutes prior to the service. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 3, at Millersville Baptist Church, at 3:30 p.m., with Rev. Brian Kerley and Rev. Kevin Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In addition to flowers, all memorials may be made to: Millersville Christian Academy, 130 Millersville Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

